Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > CBFC clears Indias first sea fantasy adventure Kingston starring GV Prakash with UA certificate

CBFC clears India’s first sea fantasy adventure 'Kingston' starring GV Prakash with U/A certificate

Updated on: 06 March,2025 07:18 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

Directed by debut filmmaker Kamal Prakash, the film features a promising star-cast including Divya Bharathi, Azhagam Perumal, ‘Merku Thodarchi Malai’ fame Antony, Chetan, Kumaravel, Sabumon and many others.

CBFC clears India’s first sea fantasy adventure 'Kingston' starring GV Prakash with U/A certificate

Still from Kigston

Listen to this article
CBFC clears India’s first sea fantasy adventure 'Kingston' starring GV Prakash with U/A certificate
x
00:00

The Censor Board of Film Certification has cleared India’s first sea horror adventure film, ‘Kingston’, for release with a U/A certificate, the film’s makers announced on Wednesday. Parallel Universe, the production house owned by actor G V Prakash, which is producing the film along with Zee Studios, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.


It said, “#Kingston censored with a U/A.All set to dive into India's first Sea fantasy adventure starring @gvprakash, in theatres on March 7th! A film by @storyteller_kp. Produced by @ZeeStudiosSouth and @ParallelUniPic.” The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs as this is the first time a sea adventure film is being made in Tamil cinema. Kingston will be special not just to fans but also to G V Prakash as this is his 25th film.



“We have spent four times the amount that we would normally spend on a film,” the actor had told IANS in a previous interview. The trailer of the film, which was recently released, has further heightened expectations from the film, which is scheduled for a release on March 7 this year. Directed by debut filmmaker Kamal Prakash, the film features a promising star-cast including Divya Bharathi, Azhagam Perumal, ‘Merku Thodarchi Malai’ fame Antony, Chetan, Kumaravel, Sabumon and many others.

The cinematography of the film has been handled by Gokul Benoy, while the dialogues have been penned by Dhivek. Editing is being done by San Lokesh. Key technical contributors include S.S. Moorthy in the art department and Dhilip Subbarayan in the stunts department. The sea fantasy adventure film, set against a coastal landscape, is produced on a big budget by Zee Studios in association with Parallel Universe Pictures.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Central board of film certification bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK