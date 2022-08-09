Breaking News
It's a wrap for Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan’s 'The Ghost'

Updated on: 09 August,2022 02:22 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
The makers also released a poster in which Nagarjuna can be seen leaning on a massive Jeep, whereas Sonal Chauhan sits on the vehicle with an intense yet utmost grace

Still from The Ghost


The shooting for Sonal Chauhan and Nagarjuna-starrer ‘The Ghost’ has come to an end. The actress took to her social media and shared an update about the film’s wrap. The makers uploaded a video in which the whole team is seen announcing the film’s wrap-up in style.

Nagarjuna is seen firing a gun in the clip. The highly anticipated film will arrive in theatres on October 5. Praveen Sattaru’s directorial also stars Sonal Chauhan in the lead role.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonal Chauhan (@sonalchauhan)


Also Read: Absolute nonsense: Nagarjuna denies commenting on Naga Chaitanya, Samantha's separation

‘The Ghost’ is said to be mounted on a large canvas under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners. The makers also released a poster in which Nagarjuna can be seen leaning on a massive Jeep, whereas Sonal Chauhan sits on the vehicle with an intense yet utmost grace. Both the Interpol officers look ultra-stylish and they seem to be gearing up for a big action as they carry machine guns. A month ago, a less-than-a-minute long teaser of Nagarjuna’s The Ghost was unveiled. In the teaser, Nagarjuna was seen wielding two katana swords and slicing through an oncoming gang of men, also wielding katanas, as a big red moon hovers over the scene.

Apart from ‘The Ghost’, Sonal Chauhan will also be seen in magnum opus 'Adipurush'.

