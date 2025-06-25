Breaking News
Axiom-4 mission: SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket lifts-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Santacruz building; no casualties reported
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 35.02 per cent capacity
Mumbai: Mother Mary School in Nalasopara receives bomb threat, students evacuated
MHADA cuts home prices as demand soars for affordable housing
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Jai Bagalaamukhi a devotional song from Nithiins Thammudu celebrates power and divinity

Jai Bagalaamukhi, a devotional song from Nithiin's Thammudu celebrates power and divinity

Updated on: 25 June,2025 02:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Thammudu makers released Jai Bagalaamukhi, a devotional song sung by Abby V with lyrics by Jonnavithula, celebrating Goddess Bagalaamukhi. The film stars Telugu actor Nithiin

Jai Bagalaamukhi, a devotional song from Nithiin's Thammudu celebrates power and divinity

Pic/X

Listen to this article
Jai Bagalaamukhi, a devotional song from Nithiin's Thammudu celebrates power and divinity
x
00:00

The makers of director Sriram Venu's emotional action drama 'Thammudu', featuring actor Nithiin in the lead, on Tuesday released the lyrical video of the devotional number 'Jai Bagalaamukhii ' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.  

Taking to his X timeline, actor Nithiin wrote, "The Divine Jathara Song from #Thammudu #JaiBagalaamukhii."



The song, which has been rendered by singer Abby V, has been set to tune by music director B Ajaneesh Loknath. It has lyrics by Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao.

The devotional number seems to be a song of praise rendered to Goddess Bagalaamukhii. The film has triggered huge interest in audiences for a number of reasons.

A teaser released by the makers earlier this month gave away the fact that Nithiin plays a trained archer in this film and that the story revolves around the bond a brother shares with his sister, who is looking to keep up her promise.

The story happens in a place called Ambaragodugu. The place is unique as there is only way to either enter or get out of it. The place seems to be filled with grim looking characters and it is evident that one cannot set foot outside the region, once one enters it.

Meanwhile, Nithiin's sister and her young child are trapped in this place and that those concerned for the safety of Nithiin urge him to get away from it, as far as possible.

The teaser ended with a punchline from Nithiin. "You are considered dead even if you are alive if you can't keep your word. You are considered alive even if you are dead when you keep your promise."

Apart from Nithiin, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, Laya, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja, Srikanth Iyyengar, Temper Vamshi, Chammak Chandra and Varsha Bollamma among others.

The film, which has been produced by Raju - Shirish, has music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by K.V Guhan, Sameer Reddy and Setu. Editing for the film is by Sh Prawin Pudi and art direction is by G M Sekhar.

Vikram Mor, Real Satish, Ravi Verma and Ram Krishan have worked as the stunt choreographers of this film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK