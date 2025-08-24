Breaking News
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya on juggling between acting and singing: 'Always to choose what feels right'

Updated on: 24 August,2025 08:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

‘Jawan’ actor and singer Sanjeeta Bhattacharya all set for music tour across the country, and her Malayalam short

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

Listen to this article
It has been three years since actor and singer Sanjeeta Bhattacharya last went on tour. As 2025 began, she felt the urge to return to the stage. She is now set for a multi-city tour called Dear Diary, kicking off on August 26. “I had been planning it since April, but with my new song Could’ve Been releasing in August, I felt it made sense to tour after the release. I put together the 10-city tour in three days with help from friends across the country,” she tells mid-day. The musician will perform original tracks, along with Bengali, Balkan, Spanish, and Portuguese folk tunes, tied together with stories.

“For the tour, I’m choosing spaces where the lights are warm, the crowd is close, and every note lands like a secret shared. I want the experience to be conducive, be heart-felt, [and form an] authentic connection with my audiences,” she says. Bhattacharya also has two singles — Daira and Saza — under Tiger Baby Records, slated for September.



Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in her concertsSanjeeta Bhattacharya in her concerts


On the acting front, she will be seen next in Anand Ekarshi’s Malayalam short, Isle of the Golden Swan, to be screened in Kochi next month. “It sure is a dilemma but a good problem to have. My priority is always to choose what feels right in the moment,” says the Jawan (2023) actor, who didn’t go on a signing spree after the Shah Rukh Khan-led blockbuster. She’s also awaiting the release of her Bengali film with Saurav Das and Charanjeet.

