NTR Jr's 'Devara' first look out on birthday eve

Updated on: 19 May,2023 07:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ahead of his birthday, NTR Jr treated his millions of fans and social media followers with the first look of his much-awaited next, 'Devara' which was previously called 'NTR30'

NTR Jr's 'Devara' first look out on birthday eve

(Pic courtesy: Jr NTR/ Twitter)

The big day is here, the one for which the fans of Man of Masses NTR Jr had eagerly waited. NTR Jr has announced the official title as Devara which was previously titled as NTR30.


The highly anticipated action drama is directed by Kortala Siva and the actor is looking all things raw, intense and tough in its official first look. With the big reveal, Man of Masses NTR Jr is here to take the internet by storm ahead of his birthday tomorrow.



Speaking of his look, Man of Masses NTR Jr looks like an alpha man who’s on a mission in this action spectacle. With 'Devara' which means God, the star is here to set new benchmarks for the action genre in India.


The Tollywood superstar who made the entire world dance to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu', just a day before his birthday, NTR Jr treated his millions of fans and social media followers as he dropped the first look and also revealed the title of his much-awaited next. 

On Friday, the 'RRR' tweeted the first look of the movie and also announced the title of his next, which was previously called 'NTR 30'. Alongside the first-look poster, NTR Jr wrote, "#Devara".

'Devara' is produced by Yuvasudha Arts & NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. 'Devara' also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu industry.

The film is produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Kosaraju Hari Krishna. Anirudh Ravichander will handle the music, R Rathnavelu will be the cinematographer, Subu Cyril will lead the art department, and Sreekar Prasad will serve as the editor.

NTR Jr is reuniting with Koratala Siva for 'Devara' after 'Janatha Garage'. Meanwhile, the Indian superstar NTR Jr who made global headlines after the song, 'Naatu Naatu' from his movie, 'RRR' bagged the Best Original Song award at the Oscars, NTR Jr will celebrate his 40th birthday on Saturday, May 20, i.e. tomorrow.

Headlined by the 'Young Tiger' of the Telugu film industry, the pan-India movie, 'Devara' is slated to release on April 5, 2024. 

 

