Jr NTR on Devara debacle: 'Audiences are judging films too harshly'

Updated on: 09 October,2024 11:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jr NTR talks about how the way audiences think affects their movie experience, pointing out that people tend to judge and analyze films all the time. He contrasts this with how kids watch movies, enjoying them without overthinking

Jr NTR

Jr NTR on Devara debacle: 'Audiences are judging films too harshly'
Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva and featuring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, has done well at the box office, earning a strong Rs 466 crore globally. 


Jr NTR discusses the impact of the audience's mindset on movies


Even though Devara has done well at the box office, Jr NTR pondered about the reason movies are not doing well at the box office. In a recent interview with India Today, the actor opened up about the audience's habit of overthinking and analysing films instead of simply enjoying them.


He stated, “We, as an audience, have become very negative these days. We are not able to enjoy a film in an innocent manner anymore,” Jr NTR said, according to India Today. Reflecting on his own experience watching films with his children, he noted that kids simply enjoy movies without analysing or overthinking. “I wonder why we are not able to be that innocent anymore? Every film today, we are watching it to analyse. We are all constantly judging, analysing, and overthinking about films. Maybe our exposure to cinema has made us like this,” he added.

Jr NTR went on to say that the current trend might just be part of a cycle in how audiences connect with movies. He’s hopeful that this phase will pass and people will go back to enjoying films more casually and without overthinking.

About Jr NTR in Devara

In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux.

The two-minute and 39 seconds trailer, sets the stage with a gripping narrative of conflict and strategy. Saif Ali Khan portrays Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR's character.

'Devara: Part 1' reunites Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on 'Janatha Garage'. It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it.

(With inputs from ANI)

