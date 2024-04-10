Breaking News
Jr NTR partners with Karan Johar for North India theatrical distribution of ‘Devara: Part 1’ 

Updated on: 10 April,2024 04:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Team ‘Devara’ wrote, “Happy to join forces with the dynamic distributors of our country, Karan Johar and AA Films for the North India theatrical distribution."

(Second from left) Anil Thadani, Jr NTR, Karan Johar Pic/Instagram

The much-anticipated magnum opus ‘Devara: Part 1’ starring Jr NTR has been touted as the biggest mass entertainer of the year right from the time of its announcement. The celluloid has audiences eagerly awaiting the film’s blockbuster release. Amidst all the anticipation and excitement for the film, a massive update comes from the makers. Making the grand announcement, it was revealed that Director Koratala Siva and Jr NTR have now partnered with filmmaker Karan Johar and AA Films of Anil Thadani for the North India theatrical distribution of ‘Devara: Part 1.’


Sharing the big update on social media, Team ‘Devara’ wrote, “Happy to join forces with the dynamic distributors of our country, Karan Johar and AA Films for the North India theatrical distribution of #Devara! 🌊 Looking forward to a thunderous release on 10th October 2024! ⚡️”


Further, Karan Johar also shared his gratitude for the same stating, “A mass hurricane of grandeur entertainment is CLOSER THAN EVER BEFORE!🌊 Honoured & extremely grateful to be a part of - Man of Masses Jr NTR’s #Devara We are extremely thrilled & proud to announce our partnership for the north theatrical distribution rights for the next big cinematic experience in Indian cinema!🔥”


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, NTR Jr spoke about the film and made fans emotional by stating that the wait for the film would not only be worth it but would also fill them with pride. He said, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for 'Devara' will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are also a part of 'Devara'. 

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara’ will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.

(With inputs from ANI)

Jr NTR janhvi kapoor saif ali khan karan johar Regional Cinema News
