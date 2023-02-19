Jr NTR's cousin, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna dies at 39; Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi mourn actor-politician's demise

The late actor was the grandson of Telugu actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao. His demise sent shockwaves and several Tollywood celebrities and political figures including Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K and actors Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi Konidela paid their condolences

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. Picture Courtesy/Dr Sudhakar K's Twitter account

Condolences poured in on social media as actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was Jr NTR's cousin, passed away on Saturday at the age of 39.

Nandamuri reportedly was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru where he died.

His demise sent shockwaves and several Tollywood celebrities and political figures including Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K and actors Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi Konidela paid their condolences.

Taking to Twitter, Sudhakar wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of renowned Telugu Actor Shri. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. Despite best efforts, his passing away came as a misfortune. My sincere condolences to his family. Praying for the sadgati of the departed soul. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of renowned Telugu Actor Shri. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. Despite best efforts, his passing away came as a misfortune. My sincere condolences to his family. Praying for the sadgati of the departed soul. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/3STbQGrk4K — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 18, 2023

Allu Arjun tweeted, "Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace."

Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon ð. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 18, 2023

Chiranjeevi shared on Twitter, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!"

Deeply saddened to learn of the

tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna

Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! ð ð

Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! à°¶à°¿à°µà±à°à±à°¯à° ðð pic.twitter.com/noNbOLKzfX — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023

Andhra Pradesh MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened by the demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to all his family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Deeply saddened by the demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to all his family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/e7TfwttTGg — K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (@RaghuRaju_MP) February 18, 2023

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief."

Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief. ð — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 18, 2023

As per media reports Nandamuri, who is survived by his wife and their daughter, had earlier collapsed during a rally in January.

The late actor was the grandson of Telugu actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao.

After his debut in 'Okato Number Kurraadu' (2003), Nandamuri acted in several films as the lead actor. His role as the antagonist in Amaravathi (2009) was widely appreciated.

