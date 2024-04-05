Disha Patani dropped some interesting-looking BTS from shooting Kalki 2898 AD. The actress was seen braving the cold winds

Disha Patani

Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani braves the icy cold winds; poses with Nag Ashwin and Prabhas

Disha Patani, who will be seen in the multi-starrer upcoming science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, shared a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes of the movie’s shoot in Italy, and it has a happy sneak peek of the lead actor Prabhas.

The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Aswani Dutt, under Vyjayanthi Movies. It stars Prabhas in the lead role, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Disha Patani braves the icy cold winds

Taking to Instagram, Disha, who enjoys 61.1 million followers, dropped a string of photos and videos from the movie’s shoot schedule in Italy. The first video shows Disha wrapped in a thick purple-coloured blanket, while she braves chilly winds near the seaside. The second picture is a random picture with director Nag Ashwin and Prabhas.

There is a picture of Disha getting her makeup done in the car. A selfie with Prabhas is just so heartwarming. It shows Disha in a black hoodie, while Prabhas is sporting a grey hoodie and a black bandana on his head. Disha also dropped some picturesque glimpses of the mountainous landscape.

The post is captioned: “Italy photo dump… @kalki2898ad it was (chilly face, wind emoji).”

Last update on Kalki 2898 AD

Set to take the big screen by storm, acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s upcoming sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani has kept audiences intrigued ever since its announcement. While major portions of the film have already been shot, the film’s lead star Prabhas, along with co-star Disha Patani, director Nag Ashwin, and producer Priyanka Dutt, recently travelled to Italy to shoot a song for the film.

Interestingly, the song was filmed at the majestic Royal Palace of Caserta in Caserta, Italy. With its picturesque gardens, pools, fountains and cascades, this dreamy and historic location offered a breathtaking setting for the song, offering audiences a unique cinematic experience.

Announcing the same on social media, Team ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shared a picture of Prabhas and Disha Patani with the entire crew and makers saying, “Italy lo aata paata”

On the work front:

Disha was last seen in ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She also has ‘Kanguva’ and ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ in the pipeline.

(With inputs from IANS)