Director Nag Ashwin revealed he went into depression after seeing Inception, as he had a similar idea based on thoughts. He shared insights on the making of Kalki 2898 AD and emphasized that even with AI, creativity still needs human direction

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin, a National Award winner, most recently directed Kalki 2898 AD, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The sci-fi epic was released last year to much acclaim. Recently, the director interacted with cinema students, sharing insights into his creative process and journey in filmmaking.

Nag Ashwin on getting depressed after watching Inception

During the session, Ashwin opened up about a difficult moment in his creative career—when he faced emotional turmoil after seeing Christopher Nolan’s Inception.

“I had an idea similar to Inception,” he said. “While Nolan’s film is about dreams, mine was about thoughts. I came up with it back in 2008. But once I saw the trailer for Inception, I dropped the idea. It affected me so deeply that I went into depression for a week.”

Nag Ashwin on Kalki 2898 AD

Ashwin is currently working on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. At the event, he also spoke about the effort that went into building the ambitious sci-fi world of Kalki.

“If you want to expand Kalki into a zig-zag puzzle mode and solve it, every scene has months and years of effort and planning behind it. The writing is the core, and the film did so well because of it.”

Kalki 2898 AD redefines Indian cinema with revolutionary VFX, breathtaking visuals, and an unparalleled fusion of mythology and futurism. From colossal battles to dystopian cities, every frame is crafted with incredible detail, creating an immersive storytelling experience like never before.

Reflecting on the rise of artificial intelligence in filmmaking, Ashwin added, “When we worked on Kalki, there were already some AI tools available. But now, it’s a completely different ballgame. People are already creating trailers with AI. But the point is—it still needs a mind to give it direction.”

About the film

The saga begins at the end of the Mahabharata War, where Shri Krishna curses Ashwatthama for his unforgivable sin, condemning him to an eternity of suffering. As time unfolds, the prophecy of Kalki, the final avatar of Vishnu, takes shape. Ashwatthama’s path to redemption lies in protecting the woman who carries this divine incarnation in her womb. Deepika Padukone takes on this pivotal role, embodying the mother of Kalki, while Prabhas plays Bhairava, a fearless warrior fighting to uphold Dharma in a world on the brink of destruction.