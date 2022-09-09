Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP demands apology from MVA govt for 'beautifying' Yakub Memon's grave
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Mumbai: Rain hits peak hour Central Railway services
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Mumbai sees 290 Covid cases and two deaths
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Kamal Haasan Marudhanayagam probably only film shoot attended by Queen Elizabeth II

Kamal Haasan: 'Marudhanayagam' probably only film shoot attended by Queen Elizabeth II

Updated on: 09 September,2022 04:23 PM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

Kamal Haasan on Friday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II and reminisced her visit to the sets of his unfinished venture 'Marudhanaygam' in 1997

Kamal Haasan: 'Marudhanayagam' probably only film shoot attended by Queen Elizabeth II

Kamal Haasan meets the Queen. Pic- Haasan's Twitter handle


Top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Friday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II and reminisced her visit to the sets of his unfinished venture 'Marudhanaygam,' here in 1997.


"She came to the sets very much aware of the dialogues to be delivered against the colonial rule, in the backdrop of which the movie is set to be based, and the late queen had the realisation that world and politics had changed," the veteran star said.

"The dialogues we spoke were against the colonial rule. She came there despite knowing that...it shows she didn't come as a queen but as a mother, someone who realised politics has changed, the world has changed. I liked that," Haasan told reporters here.


She lived a "complete" life and reigned for long, he added.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Earlier, in a series of tweets, he said the late queen was loved not only by the Britishers but by people all over the world. "Twenty-five years ago, she accepted our invitation and attended the inaugural of 'Marudhanayagam' and greeted us. Most probably that is the only film shoot she had attended," he said.

He also fondly recalled his meeting with her at the Buckingham Palace five years ago when he had visited London for a cultural show and shared a picture of their meeting. The veteran actor expressed his condolence to the royal family and the British people.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96. 

Play Quiz: How well do you know Akshay Kumar?

Will Brahmastra create a record for highest opening day collection of 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kamal haasan queen elizabeth ii Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK