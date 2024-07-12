Aparna Vastarey, Kannada actor and popular TV anchor, passes away in Bengaluru

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 July,2024 10:55 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Actress Aparna Vastarey, the voice behind announcements on Bengaluru Metro, has passed away after suffering from lung cancer

Kannada actor and TV anchor Aparna Vastarey passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday after suffering from cancer. She was 57. She is survived by her husband Nagaraj Vastarey, who is a Kannada writer and architect.


Aparna is known for her work across films and television. She shot to fame with her role in Puttanna Kanagal’s film, ‘Masanada Hoovu’, in 1984. Later, she acted in many films, including ‘Inspector Vikram’. Aparna was also known for her roles in TV serials like Mudalamane and Mukta.


Condolences have been pouring in on social media, with many remembering Aparna's work. One post on X read, "The female voice behind so many announcements in Bus station, Railway stations and Metro in Karnataka Aparna Vastarey is no more. May her soul rest in peace."


Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote, "Saddened to hear the news of the death of actress and famous presenter Aparna. It is sad that a multifaceted talent who was a household name in the country by presenting in Kannada language very elegantly in the programs of major Kannada channels, including government functions, has left us very soon. May her soul rest in peace."

"Aparna Vastarey was one of the Fluent Kannada Anchors, Her loss is not just a loss for Anchoring world but even to the Kannada Language. Being a Kodava Linguistic Activist, I always endorsed a way of using the language. Om Shanti," wrote another netizen.

Here are some more tributes that people posted on X:

People have also been sharing videos of Aparna.

She was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss Kannada season 1 in 2013. In 2015, she played the role of Varalakshmi in a comedy show on Maja Talkies. Aparna lent her voice to many programmes on DD Chandana and worked for Vividha Bharati. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had roped in Aparna for Namma Metro’s automated announcements.

