Kannada actor Suraj Kumar, who is related to matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, was injured in a major road accident

Actor Suraj Kumar suffered major injuries in a bike accident

Listen to this article Kannada actor Suraj Kumar injured in massive road accident, leg amputated: Reports x 00:00

Kannada actor Suraj Kumar, better known as Dhruwan, was seriously injured in a major road accident on the Mysuru-Gundlupet highway on Saturday. He is the son of film producer SA Srinivas, who is the brother of the late film producer Parvathamma Rajkumar. Suraj had changed his name to Dhruwan to enter the film industry.

Suraj was riding his bike on the highway when he was hit by a tipper near Hirikati Gate in Gundlupet taluk around 4pm and suffered serious injuries on his right leg. The 35-year-old aspiring actor was riding solo. Sources say that the doctors have amputated a portion of Suraj’s right leg which was badly damaged in the accident, reported Deccan Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that Suraj, who lives in Mysuru, was travelling to Ooty on his bike when he lost control while overtaking a tractor and hit an oncoming tipper lorry. He was immediately rushed to the Manipal Hospital in Mysuru where the doctors performed below-knee amputation surgery on the right leg as a life-saving procedure. The actor is currently recuperating at the hospital.

Begur Police have seized the tipper and registered a case against the driver, according to TOI.

Suraj Kumar was reportedly supposed to make his debut in Sandalwood with the project Bhagawan Sri Krishna Paramathma. The project was shelved due to various reasons. He had also worked as an assistant director for Darshan in a couple of movies before he wanted to become a lead actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DHRUWAN ð§¿ðð¥ (@dhruwan____07)

Recently, Suraj had shared a poster of his new film Ratha on social media. The actor was spotted with Darshan when he recently visited Chamudeshwari Temple on account of Ashadashukrawara.

Suraj is related to Parvathamma Rajkumar, who was the wife of veteran Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar, the iconic actor and singer who worked in Kannada cinema. Regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema and a versatile actor, he is considered a cultural icon and holds a matinée idol status in the Kannada diaspora.

Parvathamma Rajkumar produced successful films featuring Rajkumar and their sons Shiva Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar under the production house named "Poornima Enterprises".