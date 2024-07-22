Kannada director Tharun Sudhir and actress Sonal Monteiro will be tying the knot on August 11. The couple shared a video to make the announcement

Tharun and Sonal

Kannada director Tharun Sudhir confirms wedding with Sonal Monteiro in filmy style

Rumours around Kannada director Tharun Sudhhir and actor Sonal Monteiro's wedding has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Now, the director has officially announced that they are indeed gearing up for their wedding. In a truly filmy style, the couple made the announcement by sharing a “trailer” for the “greatest love story” of their lives.

Sharing a well-made video featuring Sonal and himself, the director wrote, "Directing my greatest love story yet, with my leading lady, Sonal Let your blessings be there for the beginning of our story 🙏.” Sharing the same video, Sonal wrote, “Starring in my greatest love story yet, with my gentleman, Tharun .”

Tharun here, directing my greatest love story yet, with my leading lady, Sonal ♥️



ನಮ್ಮ ಕಥೆಯ ಶುಭಾರಂಭಕ್ಕೆ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದವಿರಲಿ 🙏

11.08.2024 ✨#TharunSonalTAKEOK pic.twitter.com/04x8RU3VC2 — Tharun Sudhir (@TharunSudhir) July 22, 2024

The couple also announced that they will get married on August 11, 2024. On Sunday, Tharun had shared a poster announcing the unveiling of something special on Monday. “Finally!! The director has found his life’s HEROINE!,” he wrote, sharing a poster showing two chairs labelled “heroine” and “director” on a movie set.

Finally!! The director has found his life's HEROINE! 😉 pic.twitter.com/lIZE0AEvOT — Tharun Sudhir (@TharunSudhir) July 21, 2024

Sonal and Tharun worked together for the first time in the latter's directorial 'Roberrt' in 2021. The movie starred Darshan Thoogudeepa who is currently in police custody as an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

According to reports, Thaurn had recently visited Darshan in jail to seek his blessings for the wedding. The director said that Darshan was ins good spirits and was recovering well. He also said that they not change their wedding date on his behest. Tharun also expressed hope that Darshan, who was arrested along with his friend, actor Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others on June 11 in connection with Renukaswamy’s murder, will be released from jail before the wedding.

Tharun and Sonal will tie the knot on August 11 in Bengaluru. Their families will be hosting a grand reception on August 10.