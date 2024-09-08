Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Subrahmanyaa Kannada superstar Dr Shiva Rajkumar launches first look of debutant Advay

Subrahmanyaa: Kannada superstar Dr Shiva Rajkumar launches first look of debutant Advay

Updated on: 08 September,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Popular actor and dubbing artiste P. Ravishankar is introducing his son Advay as a hero with his latest directorial venture “Subrahmanyaa”.

Subrahmanyaa

Subrahmanyaa: Kannada superstar Dr Shiva Rajkumar launches first look of debutant Advay
Kannada Superstar Dr. Shiva Rajkumar launched attention-grabbing first look of Advay for the P Ravishankar, Thirumal Reddy, Anil Kadiyala, SG Movie Creations Pan India Film 'Subrahmanyaa'.


Who is debutant Advay marking first film with Subrahmanyaa?



Popular actor and dubbing artiste P. Ravishankar is introducing his son Advay as a hero with his latest directorial venture “Subrahmanyaa”. Thirumal Reddy and Anil Kadiyala are bankrolling this socio-fantasy adventure prestigiously under the banner of SG Movie Creations. Smt Praveena Kadiyala and Smt Ramalakshmi present the movie which had its pre-look unveiled recently to superb response.


First look poster of Subrahmanyaa

On the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi, the makers of Subrahmanyaa unveiled the film’s first look poster. The poster launched by Kannada superstar Dr. Shiva Rajkumar introduces Advay in the titular role as Subrahmanyaa. Sporting long hair and a beard, Advay looks handsome and elegant in the poster in a specially designed outfit, though he gives a serious gaze. We can see the intensity in his eyes. He is in jungle and at the entrance of a mysterious place with goons chasing him. The first look poster grabs everyone’s attention.

Latest update on Subrahmanyaa

With 60% of production completed, post-production is actively underway at Red Chillies Studios in Mumbai. VFX and CGI work is also in progress at leading studios across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai. The film boasts top-notch technical expertise, with music by Ravi Basrur (known for KGF and Salaar), cinematography by Vignesh Raj, editing by Vijay M Kumar, and production design by Ullas Hydur (Sapta Sagaradache and Charlie 777). Subrahmanyaa is set for a Pan India release in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Meet the team of the film

Cast: Advay.
Technical Crew: Banner: SG Movie Creations
Presents: Smt Praveena Kadiyala & Smt Ramalakshmi
Producers: Thirumal Reddy & Anil Kadiyala
Director: P.Ravishankar
Music: Ravi Basrur
DoP: Vignesh Raj
Editor: Vijay M Kumar
Production Designer: Ullas Hydur

