Kannada TV star Sampath J Ram, 35, found dead at his residence, colleagues in shock

Actor Sampath J Ram, who predominantly worked in Kannada television, was found dead at his residence in Nelamangala on April 22. He was 35 years old. He is said to have died by suicide, according to reports. The actor was part of TV shows like Agnisakshi and the recently released film Shri Baaji Photo Studio.

Friends and colleagues of the actor have mourned his sudden demise. The news of his death was shared by director and actor Rajesh Dhruva, who directed Sampath in his film. Sharing pictures on Facebook, he wrote in Kannada, "Hey son, we don’t have the strength to bear your separation. So many films are to be made yet. So many fights are left to be fought. There is still a lot of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Come back please."

Actor Vijay Suriya, Sampath's co-star, reacted to the news and said that he was a very ambitious man, and added that he wasn't unaware of what Sampath had been going through. He shared that the news (of his death) came as a shock to him and the entire Kannada industry. "He was looking forward to good opportunities as an actor. He wanted to grow heights in his career and was very ambitious," he told ETimes.

Sampath got married just last year and is survived by his wife. His last rites will be taking place at his hometown NR Pura, according to reports.