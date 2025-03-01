Prabhas's entry as Lord Rudra in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa is one of the most anticipated moments. The teaser gives the actor a massy entrance

The wait is finally over! The much-anticipated teaser of Kannappa is here, and it’s nothing short of breathtaking. This larger-than-life retelling of the legendary devotee’s journey promises stunning visuals, intense action, and a power-packed cast featuring Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal .

From the very first frame, the teaser sweeps you into a world of action, devotion, and high-stakes drama. Vishnu Manchu takes center stage as Thinnadu, the fearless warrior-turned-devotee who transforms into the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar stuns as Lord Shiva himself, while Mohanlal commands attention as Kirata. Prabhas making a entry as Rudra, setting the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience. The teaser also features glimpses of Kajal Aggarwal and Preity Mukhundhan, adding to the film’s star power.

With a thunderous background score and breathtaking cinematography, Kannappa teases an emotional yet action-packed ride that blends mythology with stunning visual effects. The action sequences, combined with powerful dialogues and emotional beats, hint at a spectacle that will leave audiences spellbound when the film hits the big screen.

Vishnu Manchus speaks about the pan-India film

Before its global release, it was exclusively showcased to the media in Mumbai, where it received overwhelming praise from critics and industry insiders alike.

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh expressed his vision for the film, stating, "Kannappa is more than just a story; it is a tribute to faith, devotion, and the power of transformation. Every frame has been meticulously crafted to bring this legendary tale to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences while staying true to its roots. We are excited for the world to experience the grandeur of Kannappa."

Vishnu Manchu, who has been passionately working on Kannappa for over a decade, added, "This film is incredibly close to my heart. It brings to life a historical tale that is often referred to as mythology. By Lord Shiva’s blessings, everything has fallen into place, from the breathtaking locations to the incredible star cast. The overwhelming response we received at Cannes was just the beginning, and I am eager for audiences in India to experience this epic on the big screen. This project has been a labor of love, and I believe Kannappa will leave a lasting impact."

Produced by M. Mohan Babu, Kannappa is set to be a visual spectacle like never before, blending mythology with cutting-edge storytelling. The film is set for a grand worldwide release on April 25, 2025.

Get ready for an epic journey of faith, devotion, and destiny. Kannappa is set to redefine mythological storytelling on the silver screen!