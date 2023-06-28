Rishab Shetty, the renowned Kannada actor and director, received yet another prestigious accolade to adorn his collection of honours. Accompanied by his wife, Pragati Shetty, Rishab recently embarked on a visit to Seattle, Washington, in the United States

Rishab Shetty receiving the Vishwa Shrestha Kannadiga Award. Source/Instagram

Rishab penned a heartfelt note alongside the video, which when, translated reads, “In the presence of thousands of proud Kannadigas who live in a distant America keeping Kannada in their heart...Sahyadri Kannada Association awarded ‘Worlds Best Kannadiga 2023’ in Seattle, Washington. I am always grateful for this love and encouragement”.

The couple graced the stage with folded hands, reciprocating the respect and love the audience was showering them with. The members of the Sahyadri Kannada Sangha praised Rishab Shetty and his team for making ‘Kantara’ and rightfully presenting the culture of Karnataka. Rishab and Pragati are also seen interacting with the crowd present in the theatre. The event looked grand, with performances including a ballerina production.

After the massive success of ‘Kantara’, Hombale Films, which produced the movie, announced the production of the prequel during the celebration of 100 days of the film. The upcoming film will serve as a prelude to its predecessor, delving into the backstory of the deity and exploring the significance of the village. A confirmed close source confirmed that the script of the movie is said to be finalised and that an official announcement is forthcoming. The script work was completed in March. The team had given final touches to the script for the 'Kantara' prequel, and producer Vijay Kiragandur and actor-director Rishab Shetty are happy about the same, sources said.

