Script for Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara 2' finalised

The script of 'Kantara 2' has been finalised and an official announcement will be made shortly, confirmed sources close to Rishab Shetty, the director and lead actor of the pan-India superhit movie 'Kantara'. Hombale Films which produced 'Kantara' had announced the production of the sequel during the celebration of 100 days of the film. The script work was taken up in the month of March. The team had given final touches to the script for the 'Kantara' sequel and producer Vijay Kiragandur and actor-director Rishab Shetty are happy about the same, sources said.

The news has spread in the industry and the fans of the movie are eagerly awaiting the release of the film. Sources close to Rishab Shetty said that the film's team is hunting locations despite the rains. If everything goes well, the film will go to the floors in June, sources stated.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has clarified his stand on joining politics on social media and said that he is not joining politics. He also appealed to fans to support his cinema. Rishab Shetty, reacting to a tweet by a journalist that he is joining politics, stated: please state that it is a false news. Say clearly that today is April 1. ‘Few people have already projected me as a supporter of a certain party. I will never go into politics,’ he underlined.

One of his fans had reacted that he should join politics, and he will support him. Rishab Shetty told him that he does not need his support in politics. ‘Please support my cinemas; that is more than enough,’ he stated. Rumours spread following the release of the 'Kantara' movie that he would join a certain political party. His appeal to moviegoers not to mock the screams of God shown in the 'Kantara' and his temple visits also indicated that he would support and come to politics.

