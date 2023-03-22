Kantara 2: On Ugadi, makers of Rishab Shetty-starrer share an update on the sequel

Actor Rishab Shetty begins scripting for Kantara 2, the filmmakers have announced it on the occasion of Ugadi

Hombale Films’ Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty, is one of the biggest breakout films that Indian cinema saw last year. From bringing a story from the heartlands of India to garnering the love of audiences across quarters to making its mark on the global level, Kantara has created examples of success like never seen before. While the audience was eagerly waiting to witness the further story of the film, the makers had announced the prequel for Kantara, and now, taking the journey ahead, the makers have started work on the script on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi.

Taking to social media, Hombale films shared 'KANTARA WRITING BEGINS' creative wishing everybody a happy Ugadi. They further jotted down the caption writing -

On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates".

The news of Kantara finally being written has certainly come across as one of the most exciting ones and has amped everybody’s festive mood today.

Kantara was a Kannada and Hindi action thriller film that was released on September 30 and October 14, respectively.

Actor Rishab Shetty was praised for his acting and the character he played in the film. The film was a commercial success in 2022. Also, the film received positive responses from critics as well as audiences.

The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.