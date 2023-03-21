‘I am not dead’, Tollywood actor Kota Srinivasa Rao dismisses death rumours

Veteran Tollywood actor Kota Srinivasa Rao has made an appeal on Tuesday to people not to believe rumours of his death, stating that social media has caused this false news and has affected him negatively

He released a video to dismiss rumours about him circulating on social media. The 75-year-old said that those spreading rumours should not play with the life of anyone.



Srinivasa Rao said people should teach a befitting lesson to those spreading rumours. The actor termed the rumours about his death "unfortunate".



"At a time when I am busy with Ugadi festival tomorrow, the series of phone calls was disturbing. If there was some elderly person in my place, his heart would have stopped beating," he said.

The actor also revealed that after the rumours about his death, 10 policemen came to his house to make security arrangements.



"If they want popularity or money, there are many ways to earn it but spreading such rumours is not proper," he said.



The actor Kota Srinivasa Rao has acted in more than 700 films. He made his debut in 1978 with 'Pranam Khareedu'. He has worked in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam Films. Kota Srinivasa Rao was last seen in Telugu action-comedy film ‘Hero’ written and directed by Sriram Adittya. Ashok Galla and Nidhhi Agerwal played a lead role in the film, while Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Brahmaji, Satya, Vennela Kishore played a supporting role in the film and music was composed by Ghibran.



He had joined BJP in the 1990s and was elected to Andhra Pradesh Assembly from Vijayawada East in 1999.

