'An unforgettable day for Indians': Tollywood celebrates Oscar for 'RRR'

Pic/ Still from 'RRR'

Tollywood is celebrating the historic achievement of Rajamouli's epic movie 'RRR' at the 95th Academy Awards. Several Telugu film stars and celebrities conveyed their compliments to the 'RRR' team Monday after the award for Best Original Song category was announced.

"Congratulations to the entire team of 'RRR' movie on bringing Indian cinema glory," tweeted veteran Tollywood director K. Raghavendra Rao under whose tutelage Rajamouli had begun his movie career."

"And there you go... NAATU NAATU!! Crossing all boundaries!! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist and the entire team of #RRR on their phenomenal win at the Oscars!! A jubilant moment for Indian cinema," stated Tollywood star Mahesh Babu. He also praised 'The Elephant Whisperers' team.

"Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers on winning the Best Documentary Short...a fantastic film and another phenomenal win," Mahesh Babu noted.

"We've created history. An unforgettable day for Indians," stated Tollywood's Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja.

Star and politician, Pawan Kalyan, who also happens to be Ram Charan's uncle, also complimented the 'RRR' team on Monday. Similarly, NTR Jr's uncle and star Balakrishna also expressed happiness over 'Naatu Naatu' earning global recognition.

During the acceptance speech, 'Naatu Naatu' composer M.M Keeravani said, "I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars," he began, and then began singing the melody of the '70s pop smash 'Top of the World': "There was only one wish on my mind. ... 'RRR' has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world."

Meanwhile, accepting the award for The Elephant Whisperers, Producer Guneet Monga along with director Kartiki Gonsalves took centre stage to accept the honour. Gonsalves gave thanks to “my motherland, India,” as she accepted the award.

“I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world for the respect of Indigenous communities and empathy towards other living beings we share our space with, and finally, for coexistence," she said.

