Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli hugs wife reacting to 'Naatu Naatu' win announcement

S.S. Rajamouli had an exuberant reaction to the news that 'Naatu Naatu' had won Best Song at the 95th Academy Awards, as he was captured on camera yelling in excitement and embracing his wife

Pic/Internet

A clip has gone viral showing Rajamouli's reaction to the win. Rajamouli was seen with his wife and 'RRR' cast. When 'Naatu Naatu' was announced as the Best Song at the event, an excited Rajamouli got up screaming in joy at the win but he also hugged his wife, Rama Rajamouli.



Leaving behind names such as Lady Gaga, Diane Warren and Rihanna, 'Naatu Naatu' made history after contending against songs such as 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Music composer M.M. Keeravaani gave an emotional speech on receiving the award. 'Naatu Naatu' has also won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year.



S. S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ the epic action action drama film was the biggest blockbuster of the year 2022. The movie received positive responses from the both audiences and critics. ‘RRR’ was produced by D.V.V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment and directed by S. S. Rajamouli who was praised for his movie direction, writing, music, cinematography and action sequence of the movie.

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

