RRR: Check out this cute selfie of SS Rajamouli with 11-year-old Violet McGraw

Updated on: 26 February,2023 10:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
On Saturday, Rajamouli's RRR won Best International Film along with 3 big awards, including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for the Oscar-nominated Naatu Naatu

Picture Courtesy/SS Rajamouli's Instagram account


After winning four awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards for his film RRR, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli treated his fans to his cute selfie with an 11-year-old actress Violet McGraw.


In the image, Rajamouli flashes his million-dollar smile while posing with Violet who presented him with an award.


"I was happy when the incredibly talented 11-year-old @violetmcgraw presented me with the award on stage, and even happier when she obliged me for a selfie afterwards.#RRR @hollywoodcriticsassociation," he captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
On Saturday, Rajamouli's RRR won Best International Film along with 3 big awards, including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for the Oscar-nominated Naatu Naatu.

In his acceptance speech, Rajamouli said, "A big thank you to all the members of the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) who thought RRR had the best stunts. Thanks, alot. I must first thank my choreographer who has put in lots of effort to execute all the stunts. Juji [stunt master] helped them with some of the climax action sequences. And, to all the other choreographers who worked really hard and came to India and understood our vision. They changed their working style to suit our working style and delivered what we had today."

Rajamouli also revealed that the majority of the stunts were performed by his "wonderful actors" Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

He added, "In the innumerable action shots in the whole film, there were hardly 2-3 shots where we used body doubles. The actors performed each and every stunt. They are wonderful guys. It is the combined effort of the whole team. I thank my whole team for this. We have put in 320 days of hard work to make this film, most of which were taken by the stunts. And, this recognition means alot not just to me and my film but to the Indian film industry. Hope, we have these wings to fly further."

The entire team of 'RRR' is now eyeing the big award ceremony that will take place on March 13, 5:30 am IST. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

