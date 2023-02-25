'Can hardly think of 2 or 3 shots where body double was used,' says SS Rajamouli as 'RRR' wins 'Best Stunt' at HCA

On Saturday, the team of 'RRR' bagged four awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The team won the Best Action Film, Best Stunt, Best Original Song, and Best International Film categories

SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is gaining massive recognition on international platforms. The film which was released in march 2022 broke several records at the Indian box office and got immense love from the audience. 'RRR' is now basking in the glory of International recognition and acceptance in the form of awards.

On Saturday, the team of 'RRR' bagged four awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The team won the Best Action Film, Best Stunt, Best Original Song, and Best International Film categories.

While accepting the award for 'Best Stunt', SS Rajamouli in his acceptance speech thanked the stunt choreography team for flying down to India and making the film what it is. He also praised his actors for performing their own stunts. "My wonderful actors NTR and Ram Charan. In the innumerable action shots in the whole film, I can only hardly think of two or three shots where we used body double. Each and every stunt was performed by them. They are wonderful guys. It is a combined effort of the whole team. We put in 320 days to make this film and most of those days were taken by stunts. This recognition means a lot, not just m and my film, but to the whole Indian film industry," he said.

'RRR' superstar Ram Charan was also present at the Awards ceremony and even presented an award.

In January this year, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. The song has also received a nomination at the Oscars 2023.

'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'. It also picked up the 'Critics' choice award for 'Best Foreign language film' in a ceremony held in Los Angeles.

'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

