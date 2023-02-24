Ram Charan: It is not just our success, it is the Indian film industry’s success

Talking about the Oscar nomination for 'Naatu Naatu' song, Ram Charan said that if the song won the Oscar, he probably wouldn't be able to believe it

In an exclusive interview with Will Reeve for ABC channel, actor Ram Charan spoke about the kind of response the blockbuster movie, 'RRR' has received.

When the interviewer asked the global star about the 'Naatu Naatu' song, Ram Charan spoke about how the song was shot in Ukraine just three months before the war. “We shot for 15 days at the presidential palace. Ukraine is beautiful. I wanted to visit Ukraine as a tourist after the filming of our film” he added.

Talking about the Oscar nomination for 'Naatu Naatu' song, Ram Charan said that if the song won the Oscar, he probably wouldn't be able to believe it. Someone would have to wake him up and tell him to go on stage to collect it. “It is not just our success, it is the Indian film industry’s success,” he stated.

The actor surely hopes for more films come to make it to the Oscars and golden globes. Complimenting director SS Rajamouli for the film, he said how the director told him that films are about emotions. “And this film has all sorts of emotion and connects very well with audiences. His father also worked on the script,” the star spoke at length.

Ram has always spoken eloquently about India, his director, RRR and is truly a Global Star with his multiple USA appearances ranging from 'Good Morning America' to ABC News. He will be seen at the coveted Hollywood Critics Association today presenting an award, and is the only Indian presenter on this global stage.

Meanwhile, before jetting off to the US for Oscars from Hyderabad, Ram was the cynosure of all eyes at the airport when he was spotted walking barefoot dressed in a black kurta-pajama. The Tollywood star is known for his devout nature and piety. He regularly observes the rituals associated with the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Devotees who embark on this pilgrimage are supposed to follow a pure and simple code of conduct, which includes walking barefoot and wearing black clothes.