RRR, Pushpa, Gangubai impacted me as an audience, says Ranbir Kapoor

Updated on: 23 February,2023 01:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The video of the press conference was posted by one of Ranbir's fan pages

RRR, Pushpa, Gangubai impacted me as an audience, says Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor. Pic courtesy/Twitter


The recent movies which have made whopping amounts of money at the box office apart from getting appreciated by the audience and critics at large, made an impact on Ranbir Kapoor's mind as well.


In the promotional event of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', Ranbir revealed the names of those movies while answering a reporter's question. He said, "Teen films jinke performances mujhe impact kiya hai (The three films whose performances impacted me the most), Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa', Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and I would say 'RRR'. These three movies impacted me a lot as an audience. Even as an actor, it's like wow, if I get characters like these, it would be so nice!" The video of the press conference was posted by one of Ranbir's fan pages.


 
 
 
 
 
This is not the first time that Ranbir has appreciated skills of Alia. The couple has mutual admiration for each other's craft. On top of it, Ranbir is aware of the impact of the south blockbusters which have triggered global waves in the last couple of years.

Ranbir is busy with the promotions of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', in which, he has been cast opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Luv Ranjan directed this romantic comedy. Meanwhile, Ranbir has wrapped up the shoot of 'Animal'. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Bhanga, Rashmika Mandanna has been paired with Ranbir in this movie.

