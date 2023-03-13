Oscars 2023: Here's what Indian winners RRR's M.M Keeravani, and 'The Elephant Whisperer's Kartiki Gonsalves said in their acceptance speech

While The Elephant Whisperers won in the Best Documentary Short Subject category, RRR won in the Best Original Song catergory for 'Naatu Naatu'

Indian Oscar Winners. Pic/AFP

It was a proud day for India at the Oscars as RRR and The Elephant Whisperers brought laurel to the country by bagging an award each. While The Elephant Whisperers won in the Best Documentary Short Subject category, RRR won in the Best Original Song catergory for 'Naatu Naatu'.

During their acceptance speech, 'Naatu Naatu' composer M.M Keeravani said, "I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars," he began, and then began singing the melody of the '70s pop smash 'Top of the World': "There was only one wish on my mind. ... 'RRR' has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world."

'Naatu Naatu' has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event.

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. Earlier, the singers gave a live performance. It was a goosebump moment for all when Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track.

The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere.

Meanwhile, accepting the award for The Elephant Whisperers, Producer Guneet Monga along with director Kartiki Gonsalves took centre stage to accept the honour. Gonsalves gave thanks to “my motherland, India,” as she accepted the award.

“I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world for the respect of Indigenous communities and empathy towards other living beings we share our space with, and finally, for coexistence," she said.

She added, “Thank you to the Academy for recognizing our film, highlighting Indigenous people and animals, to Netflix for believing in the power of the film, to Bomman, Bellie for sharing their sacred, tribal wisdom. To Guneet, my producer… and to Douglas Blush, my mentor, and my entire team. And, finally, to my mother, father, and sister who are up there somewhere. You are the center of my universe.”