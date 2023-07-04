Breaking News
Kantara star Rishab Shetty to celebrate his birthday in a grand event dedicated to fans

Updated on: 04 July,2023 09:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Tuhina Upadhyay

Rishab Shetty, the multi-talented director, writer, and actor is all set to celebrate his birthday in style with an event dedicated to his beloved fans and well-wishers.

Kantara star Rishab Shetty to celebrate his birthday in a grand event dedicated to fans

Rishab Shetty, Source/Instagram

Kantara star Rishab Shetty to celebrate his birthday in a grand event dedicated to fans
Rishab Shetty, the multi-talented director, writer, and actor is all set to celebrate his birthday in style with an event dedicated to his beloved fans and well-wishers. Fondly known as the 'box office phenomenon', Rishab has undeniably left an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment industry with his  masterpiece, 'Kantara,' which took the nation by storm in 2022.


The grand celebration will be held at Nandi Link Ground on 7th July and will bring together scores of admirers, fans and well-wishers. Taking to social media, he shared a video of him inviting fans, which says, “This birthday, with all of you who have given immense love and support, Join me at Nandi Link Grounds in Bengaluru at 3 pm on July 7th. see you all there!”


 
 
 
 
 
The birthday celebration serves as a testament to Rishab's immense popularity and the genuine affection he shares with his fans. It will undoubtedly be a momentous occasion, filled with heartfelt interactions, shared laughter, and an overwhelming display of support for the multi-talented artist who has left a lasting imprint on the Indian entertainment landscape.

As Rishab Shetty embarks on another year of his remarkable journey, his commitment to delivering exceptional storytelling and captivating performances remains unwavering. The upcoming prequel to 'Kantara' further showcases his dedication to exploring diverse narratives while staying connected to his cultural roots.

Rishab has has seen one of the biggest turnaround of his career as an actor but despite the busy schedule he has, he is also known to be a family man as he always prioritizes his family before anyone and everything. Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is looking forward to taking the audience back to the roots and culture with the prequel of his globally hit Kantara in the making.

