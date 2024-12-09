In a post on X, Raj Shekhawat said, "Pushpa 2 movie has a negative role of "Shekhawat", again insult to Kshatriyas, Karni Sainiks be ready, the producer of the movie will be thrashed soon"

Allu Arjun’s magnum opus Pushpa 2 has been courting one controversy after another. While the film continues to mint crores at the box office, Rajput leader Raj Shekhawat has threatened the producers, accusing the movie of insulting the 'Kshatriya' community. For those unversed, acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil plays the primary antagonist IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Fresh controversy for Pushpa 2 over ‘Shekhawat’

Alleging that the repeated "insult" of the 'Shekhawat' word in the movie has insulted the community, he demanded the makers remove the word from the movie.

"The movie has done grave insult to Kshatriyas. The 'Shekhawat' community has been presented in a poor light. This industry has been insulting the Kshatriyas in the name of freedom of speech, and they have again done the same thing," he said in a video.

"The makers of the movie should remove the continuous use of 'Shekhawat' word from the movie, or else, the Karni Sena will thrash them inside their house and will go to any limits as required," he added.

Pushpa 2 crosses Rs 300 crore in just 5 days

Pushpa 2 is breaking all box office records. After surpassing RRR, the film achieved the highest opening day collection. By day 4, it became the fastest movie to hit Rs 250 crore. According to reports, the film crossed the Rs 300 crore benchmark by day 5 in the Hindi belt. Earlier, the film made headlines after a woman died in a stampede caused by Allu Arjun’s arrival at a Hyderabad theatre during its premiere. The actor has pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh as compensation.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.