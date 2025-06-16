Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Keerthy Sureshs Telugu film Uppu Kappurambu to release directly on Prime Video heres when

Keerthy Suresh's Telugu film Uppu Kappurambu to release directly on Prime Video, here's when

Updated on: 16 June,2025 11:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Boasting a stellar ensemble cast featuring Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, and Talluri Rameshwari, the film will stream in Telugu with dubs in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada

Keerthy Suresh's Telugu film Uppu Kappurambu to release directly on Prime Video, here's when

Poster of Uppu Kappurambu

Listen to this article
Keerthy Suresh's Telugu film Uppu Kappurambu to release directly on Prime Video, here's when
x
00:00

Prime Video today announced the global premiere date of its upcoming Telugu Original movie Uppu Kappurambu. Produced by Radhika Lavu under the banner of Ellanar Films Pvt Ltd, the film is directed by Ani. I.V. Sasi and written by Vasanth Maringanti. Set in the 1990s, the coming-of-age satire follows the residents of Chitti Jayapuram, a fictional village in South India’s hinterland grappling with an escalating pressure on its burial infrastructure. Boasting a stellar ensemble cast featuring Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, and Talluri Rameshwari, the film will stream in Telugu with dubs in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Replete with moments of quirk, wittiness and humor, Uppu Kappurambu presents a lighthearted take on a societal issue and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide starting 4 July.




Uppu Kappurambu is a quirky satire

“At Prime Video, we’re committed to broadening our horizon of storytelling and championing fresh, rooted, and culturally diverse narratives that resonate with a wide spectrum of audiences,” said, Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. He further added, “Uppu Kappurambu is a thought-provoking, yet delightfully quirky satire that captures the essence of an authentic rural milieu whilst bringing to the fore an unconventional theme. We are proud to collaborate with Ellanar Films, and take Ani. I.V. Sasi’s unique vision, alongside a talented cast led by Keerthy Suresh and Suhas, to a global audience.”

Deals with serious situation in silly way

“Uppu Kappurambu draws from a world I’ve long wanted to bring to screen,” shares Director Ani I.V. Sasi. “Set against the quirky and chaotic backdrop of rural life in the '90s, it uses satire and humour to explore how ordinary people navigate extraordinary situations with limited means but an unbreakable spirit. We wanted it to be something that deals with very serious issues in society but in a very silly and cartoonish way. This film is a sincere attempt to blend comedy with meaningful commentary, brought to life by an incredible cast and crew. I’m excited about its launch on Prime Video, which will help this unique, rooted story connect with audiences around the world.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Keerthy Suresh Amazon Prime Video OTT News Updates Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK