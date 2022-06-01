Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > 'KGF Chapter 2' to stream on OTT from June 3

'KGF Chapter 2' to stream on OTT from June 3

Updated on: 02 June,2022 10:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The movie starring Yash in the lead role will be available to stream in 5 languages-Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in more than 240 countries and territories can stream from the comfort of their homes

'KGF Chapter 2' to stream on OTT from June 3

Picture courtesy/Prashanth Neel's Instagram account


Prashanth Neel's pan-India blockbuster, 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 3.

The movie starring Yash in the lead role will be available to stream in 5 languages-Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in more than 240 countries and territories can stream from the comfort of their homes.




On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video took to Twitter and shared a new trailer for the film, announcing that the viewers will be able to watch the action saga for free.


