Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > KGF star Yash dazzles in a dance at Abhishek Ambareeshs wedding bash

'KGF' star Yash dazzles in a dance at Abhishek Ambareesh's wedding bash

Updated on: 12 June,2023 09:22 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
IANS |

Top

Yash had danced with Kannada superstar Darshan to a popular Kannada number and while posting the event on his social media handle, Yash addressed Darshan as 'sir'. Yash's humility and simplicity have won the hearts of the people

'KGF' star Yash dazzles in a dance at Abhishek Ambareesh's wedding bash

Yash and Darshan Pic/Twitter

Listen to this article
'KGF' star Yash dazzles in a dance at Abhishek Ambareesh's wedding bash
x
00:00

Superstar Yash has yet again won the hearts of his fans and people by his entertaining dance performance at the budding hero Abhishek Ambareesh's post-wedding ceremony in Bengaluru.


Abhishek Ambareesh is the son of Kannada superstar and politician Ambareesh and popular actress and MP Sumalatha.


Yash had danced with Kannada superstar Darshan to a popular Kannada number and while posting the event on his social media handle, Yash addressed Darshan as 'sir'. Yash's humility and simplicity have won the hearts of the people.


Late Ambareesh was the mentor of Yash.

Yash, along with Darshan, had campaigned for Sumalatha in the last Parliamentary elections. Sumalatha had won by a whopping margin against Nikhil Kumaraswamy, grandson of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda.

Speaking on the occasion, addressing Abhishek Ambareesh, superstar Yash said 'Mahalaxmi' had arrived at the house.

"Whatever mistakes Abhishek's wife commits won't be hers but all of them would be her husband's. No matter wherever you go, Abhi, you must come back home," Yash said.

The function was attended by Prabhu Deva, Shivarajkumar, Malashree and others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Yash Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK