Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has been quite active and vocal about political issues. Previously, during the Karnataka Assembly elections, he said that one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly

Kichcha Sudeep. Pic/official Twitter account

Listen to this article Kiccha Sudeep meets Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar x 00:00

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Sunday. Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has been quite active and vocal about political issues. Previously, during the Karnataka Assembly elections, he said that one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly.

"Issues are individuals and one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly. I've not come here as a celebrity, I've come here as an Indian and it's my responsibility," said Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep after casting his vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is known for his critically acclaimed performances in the Kannada films 'Sparsha', 'Huchcha', 'Nandhi', 'Kiccha', 'Swathi Muthu', 'My Autograph', 'No 73', 'Shanthi Nivasa', 'Mussanjemaatu', 'Veera Madakari', 'Just Maath Maathalli', 'Vishnuvardhana', among others.

He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Kannada for three consecutive years for his films 'Huchcha', 'Nandhi' and 'Swathi Muthu'. Since 2013, he has been hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss Kannada.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever