Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents of Mulund East say, 'Don’t want swarms of PAPs to come here'
Mumbai: Parel TT flyover resurfacing completed, repairs pending
Mangal Prabhat Lodha: Organise competitions on topic of Lord Shree Ram in BMC schools
Mumbai: Gang gatecrashes wedding in Andheri, flees with cash and phones
JJ doctor under fire for ‘5 avoidable deaths’
Vasai: Former administrator Rocky Gonsalves faces fresh charges for fraud, harassment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Kiccha Sudeep meets Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Kiccha Sudeep meets Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Updated on: 18 December,2023 07:11 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
ANI |

Top

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has been quite active and vocal about political issues. Previously, during the Karnataka Assembly elections, he said that one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly

Kiccha Sudeep meets Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Kichcha Sudeep. Pic/official Twitter account

Listen to this article
Kiccha Sudeep meets Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar
x
00:00

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Sunday. Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has been quite active and vocal about political issues. Previously, during the Karnataka Assembly elections, he said that one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly.


"Issues are individuals and one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly. I've not come here as a celebrity, I've come here as an Indian and it's my responsibility," said Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep after casting his vote.


Meanwhile, on the work front, he is known for his critically acclaimed performances in the Kannada films 'Sparsha', 'Huchcha', 'Nandhi', 'Kiccha', 'Swathi Muthu', 'My Autograph', 'No 73', 'Shanthi Nivasa', 'Mussanjemaatu', 'Veera Madakari', 'Just Maath Maathalli', 'Vishnuvardhana', among others.


He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Kannada for three consecutive years for his films 'Huchcha', 'Nandhi' and 'Swathi Muthu'. Since 2013, he has been hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss Kannada.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

karnataka Maharashtra Assembly Polls Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK