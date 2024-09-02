The makers have unveiled the ‘Official Logo’ of Billa Ranga Baasha along with a concept video introducing the story set in the future, on Kichcha Sudeep’s Birthday

Billa Ranga Baasha

Superstar Baadshah Kichcha Sudeep will be joining hands again with director Anup Bhandari, after the hugely acclaimed and commercially successful ‘Vikrant Rona’. Making this already big, collaboration with the makers of Hanuman. K Niranjan Reddy and Chaithanya Reddy of Primeshow Entertainment will be producing the movie on a big canvas on a high budget.

The makers have unveiled the ‘Official Logo’ of Billa Ranga Baasha along with a concept video introducing the story set in the future, on Kichcha Sudeep’s Birthday. Anup Bhandari known for his detailing and unique approach in his films has left no stone unturned in the video that was launched today.

The concept video gives a glimpse of the future set in 2209 AD The Statue of Liberty, Eiffel Tower, and the Taj Mahal are all destroyed and one man seems to have conquered everything. Add to it three different regions and climate. Anup Bhandari packs a lot of details for the audience to discover the easter eggs.

Speaking about the collaboration Anup Bhandari says, ‘Niranjan Reddy wanted to collaborate with me after Vikrant Rona and we met before during the post production of Hanuman. When I narrated that my next will also be with Baadshah Kichcha Sudeep and narrated the premise of Billa Ranga Baasha and the world it is set, he was thrilled. They wanted to mount their next project on a big scale, and Billa Ranga Baasha was perfect for it. About teaming with Kichcha Sudeep, Anup said, ‘Working with Sudeep sir is always a great experience. People loved Vikrant Rona and I’m sure they’ll love this even more. Sudeep sir calling this his biggest film is huge compliment and also a bigger responsibility to shoulder. Something that I look forward to exceeding.

‘When we first heard that Anup Bhandari was teaming up with Kichcha Sudeep we were excited. Vikrant Rona was successful in Telugu and the collaboration was a head turner already. When we heard the premise of Billa Ranga Baasha, we were confident that this should be something that we should be producing. Teaming with superstar Kichcha Sudeep is always a great opportunity. We are looking forward for the shoot to begin and for our audience to experience the world of Billa Ranga Baasha, said the producers.

Billa Ranga Baasha will be produced in all major Indian languages and will be heading to shoot very soon.