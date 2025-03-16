Kichcha Sudeep's daughter Sanvi recently spoke about the time she spent with Salman Khan when he dad shot for Dabangg 3 in 2019. She recalled spending time at Khan's Panvel farmhouse as well

Kichcha Sudeep with Sanvi; Salman Khan

Listen to this article Kichcha Sudeep's daughter recalls time spent with Salman Khan: "Three days at his farmhouse was most memorable" x 00:00

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep collaborated with Salman Khan in the 2019 film Dabangg 3. In a recent interview, Sudeep's daughter, Sanvi, reminisced about spending time with Salman during the film's production. She recalled being 14 at the time and described it as the most memorable experience of her life. Sanvi shared that Salman is often misunderstood and revealed that she was invited to stay at Khan’s Panvel farmhouse for three days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanvi Sudeep on meeting Salman Khan

Now 21, Sanvi spoke about her experiences on Janil Modi’s YouTube channel, recalling her time on the sets of Dabangg 3 and her interactions with the Bollywood superstar. "That was the most fun I’ve had in my life when Dad was shooting that film," she said. Sanvi also mentioned that Salman remembered a bracelet she had made for him as a child and even wore it on the sets of Bigg Boss.

Sanvi further shared that after the film’s shoot, her father surprised her by taking her to dinner at Salman’s house. "I saw him and thought, ‘Oh my god, it’s Salman sir.’ I was completely nervous because he has such a superstar aura," she recalled.

She then spoke about how Salman took a liking to her that day. "He made me sing for him, and at 3 AM, he called his music directors and said, ‘I’m sending this girl. I want you to record her on a track and keep her voice in case we need her for something.’ I went the next day."

Sanvi calls Salman a misunderstood man

After this, Salman invited her back to his farmhouse, where she spent three unforgettable days. "He didn’t care if my parents were around. From morning to night, I was with him. He refused to let me go," she said.

Sanvi described Salman as a "very misunderstood man" and shared that they spent a lot of quality time together. "He would take me to the gym with him. We would go swimming. I love cars and bikes, so he took me on this really cool monster truck and drove me through the woods. It was super fun. Those three days at his farmhouse were the most memorable time of my life," she said, adding, "He spoiled me like anything."