Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev dies due to age-related ailments

Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev dies due to age-related ailments

Updated on: 20 October,2024 05:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev breathed her last at Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, where she was receiving treatment for age-related health complications

Kichcha Sudeep with his mother Pic/X

Kichcha Sudeep with his mother Pic/X

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev passed away after battling age-related ailments on Sunday morning. She breathed her last at Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, where she was receiving treatment for age-related health complications.


Kichcha Sudeep, who shares a close bond with his family, has received an outpouring of condolences from industry members and fans. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar expressed grief on his X handle.



Sharing a picture of the actor with his mother, he wrote, "Heartbroken to hear the news of her passing away. I pray that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and may the Lord grant Sudeep and his family the strength to bear the pain of bereavement."

Kichcha Sudeep's mother's last rites will take place in the city today at her residence in JP Nagar.

