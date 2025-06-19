Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Kuberaa CBFC clears Nagarjuna Dhanush starerr with UA certificate after 19 cuts

Kuberaa: CBFC clears Nagarjuna, Dhanush-starerr with UA certificate after 19 cuts

Updated on: 19 June,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kuberaa has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC after undergoing 19 cuts, which trimmed the film’s runtime by nearly 14 minutes. Most of the removed scenes featured the principal cast, including Jim Sarbh

Kuberaa: CBFC clears Nagarjuna, Dhanush-starerr with UA certificate after 19 cuts

Still from Kuberaa

Listen to this article
Kuberaa: CBFC clears Nagarjuna, Dhanush-starerr with UA certificate after 19 cuts
x
00:00

Sekhar Kammula's directorial Kuberaa brings together powerhouse performers Nagarjuna and Dhanush on screen for the first time. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is among the most anticipated releases of the year. Ahead of its June 20 release, the film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Kuberaa received a U/A certificate after 19 cuts, which brought down the film’s runtime by nearly 14 minutes.

Kuberaa gets passed by CBFC


The official X account of Kuberaa shared the U/A certificate issued by the CBFC. The caption of the post read, “181 minutes of drama, emotion, love, greed, thrill, and everything in between! Kuberaa — A complete U/A socio-drama that promises a fresh cinematic experience.”


Reportedly, as per the revised certification shared by Andhra Box Office on X, 19 scenes have been cut at the request of the censor board. Most of the trimmed scenes featured the principal cast, including Jim Sarbh. The cuts demanded by the CBFC brought down the runtime by 13 minutes and 41 seconds. Despite the edits, the film still runs over 3 hours.

Nagarjuna talks about Kuberaa

“This film, I completely surrendered,” Nagarjuna shared candidly. “I told Sekhar — I have surrendered to you. Do what you want with me. I have no issues, I don’t even want to see the monitor. Now you have to live up to my expectations,” he laughed, adding a touch of warmth and humour to the moment.

This revelation further builds on what the superstar previously stated at a Mumbai event, where he said, “Sekhar Kammula, whom I’ve wanted to work with for the last 15 years, came to me and said, ‘Would you like to do this role?’ I didn’t even ask much about what he was going to offer me — I just said yes.”

Nagarjuna’s deep trust in Sekhar Kammula underscores the emotional and creative synergy at the heart of Kuberaa — a film that promises not just grandeur, but also powerful, layered storytelling.

About Kuberaa

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kuberaa is co-produced by Vipul Agarwal and Manish Vasisth, with Mugafi presenting the film in North India and leading its distribution in the region.

Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), Kuberaa stars Nagarjuna, Dhanush, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film will be released in three languages — Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi — further expanding its pan-India appeal.

Kuberaa is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 20, 2025.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

nagarjuna dhanush Rashmika Mandanna Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates south cinema Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories


Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK