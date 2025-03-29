L2: Empuraan stirred a huge row over its alleged portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots, which took place during Narendra Modi's tenure as the state’s Chief Minister

A still from L2:Empuraan

Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran's Mohanlal-fronted L2: Empuraan has found itself in hot water as it faces backlash from right-wing supporters within two days of its release on the big screens. The film stirred a huge row over its alleged portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots, which took place during Narendra Modi's tenure as the state’s Chief Minister. Amid the ongoing debate surrounding the Malayalam political thriller, the makers are set to snip the film with 17 cuts and will release the fresh version next week.

17 new cuts for L2: Empuraan

According to a report by Manorama News, Prithviraj and the producers of the film decided to submit the edited version to the Censor Board following the backlash. Once the Central Board of Film Certification approves it, the new version will be available in cinema halls by next week. 17 cuts have been made to tone down the violence against women and the depiction of religious hatred regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Scriptwriter dismisses controversy

According to the article published in the Organiser weekly, which the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) clarified is not its mouthpiece, the film- rather than focusing on "historic true events"- used the backdrop of the 2002 riots to push a divisive, anti-Hindu narrative that poses a serious threat to societal harmony.

The article also took on scriptwriter Murali Gopy, alleging that he had committed a crime against social harmony of the country by penning "untrue events from his wonderland thoughts".

"Even the critics argue that the film deliberately distorts historical facts while ignoring the tragic murder of 59 innocent passengers- mostly Hindu pilgrims- who were burned alive when a compartment of the Sabarmati Express was set on fire by rioters in 2002," it said.

Gopy, however, has dismissed the controversy, saying everyone had the right to interpret the film. "I will keep total silence on the controversy. Let them fight it out. Everyone has the right to interpret the film in their (own) way," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, Empuraan is shattering records at the box office. It also became the first Malayalam film to register a worldwide opening gross of Rs 80 crore. It was released in theatres on March 27.

