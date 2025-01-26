The teaser of L2E Empuraan gives the first glimpse into the world of Stephen Nedumpally and the mystery surrounding him. Directed by Prithviraj, it is the sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer

Mohanlal in Empuraan

The teaser of the much-awaited Malayalam film 'L2E Empuraan' was unveiled at a grand event in Kochi on the occasion of Republic Day. The film starring Mohanlal in the lead is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer that smashed all box office records in the state of Kerala. Ever since the success of Lucifer, fans have been awaiting the release of its sequel. Looking at the high-octane teaser, one can say that the six-year wait was truly fruitful.

L2E Empuraan teaser

The teaser opens in place in Northern Iraq's Qaraqoosh, dubbed as the ghost town. The teaser opens with a war like situation in the country. Mohanlal's character Stephen Nedumpally is still a mysterious character, but is also hinted as a saviour. Actor Indrajit Sukumaran returns as the narrator and gives a brief description about Mohanlal's character who will be identified as Abram Qureshi in the sequel.

The teaser gives a glimpse of returning characters of Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as well.

About Lucifer

Lucifer (2019), which marked Sukumaran’s directorial debut, had leading man Mohanlal play the dual roles of politician Stephen Nedumpally and international gangster Abraam Khureshi. With it becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films, the stakes are naturally higher for the second part. Sukumaran kicked off the project in north India last October.

While the actor-director Prithviraj had a cameo in Lucifer, his role will be fleshed out in the next installment. A source informed Mid-day a while ago that Empuraan won’t be a sequel in the true sense. “It won’t pick up where Lucifer ended. Instead, Empuraan will focus on what happened before, how the primary characters crossed paths with one another and got to the point where the events of Lucifer happened. Additionally, it will show the protagonist’s journey ahead, including how Prithviraj’s mercenary character becomes significant in his life.” Sukumaran is evidently mounting his third directorial venture on a big canvas. The action thriller will be not only shot across six countries, but also released as a multi-lingual in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.