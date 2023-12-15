'Life is a full circle now,' says Janhvi Kapoor on working with Jr NTR in 'Devara'

Janhvi Kapoor spoke about working with Jr NTR in her first south film titled Devara. She revealed how it is related to her mother, the late Sridevi

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is the elder daughter of the legendary late actress, Sridevi. She has etched a place for herself in the Hindi cinema with her power-packed performances so far. Recently, Janhvi attended a session at the Agenda AajTak 2023, where she was asked about wanting to work with Jr NTR. “This story is also related to mumma. She and Jr. NTR sir’s grandfather did a lot of movies together and they were quite an iconic pair and mumma would tell a lot of stories working with him. So I was very excited , I felt my life is a full circle now. So, yeah I was very excited and it feels good," she shared.

Janhvi made her foray into acting with 2018's 'Dhadak'. The film released months after Sridevi died in Dubai at the age of 54. Janhvi said she consciously wanted to be away from her mother as she had "an unfair advantage". "People were already saying 'You got your first film because you are Sridevi's daughter'. I decided I won't take any help from her. I thought I had an unfair advantage. It will be more unfair if I took her advice. So, I told her 'Please don't come on set, I have to work on my own'.

"Sometimes, I feel it was stupid of me. I took all that nonsense a bit too seriously. I regret it... I know she was dying to come on set and help me as a mother. I just didn't let her. One of the biggest regrets... I wish I had just said 'Mumma, please come, I have a shoot. I need you'," the 26-year-old said during a session on the second day of here. Janhvi, known for her work in diverse films such as 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Good Luck Jerry', and 'Mili', said initially she used to feel pressured about being compared with her mother. "I would get nervous and overworked about all this baggage. But then I realised I was being compared to Mumma, Sridevi Kapoor, so that was the standard. It only started motivating me. In fact, Mumma told me that my performance in my first film will be compared with her last film. She had said 'I don't wish this kind of pressure even on my enemy'," she said. The actor said she didn't understand the baggage of legacy would be that heavy.