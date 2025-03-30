Liger director Puri Jagannadh has announced his next film with Vijay Sethupathi. The yet untitled film promises to show Vijay in a new light

Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Sethupathi, and Charmme Kaur

On the occasion of Ugadi, filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmme Kaur announced their next with Vijay Sethupathi. The yet-untitled film will be pan-India. Previously, Puri and Charmme had collaborated for Dharma Productions's Liger starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda.

Puri Jagannadh to direct Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi to be seen in a never-before-seen avatar

Known for his flair for crafting distinctive characters and compelling narratives, Puri Jagannadh will be presenting Vijay Sethupathi in a role that is said to be completely new for the versatile actor. This ambitious venture will be produced on a grand scale by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner, Puri Connects. The film’s regular shoot begins in June, and it’s going to be a multi-language release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Vijay Sethupathi's work front

The actor was last seen in the film Viduthalai part 2. The film focuses on issues of casteism and naxalism. Some critics pointed out that these issues were prominent in the 70s and 80s and why the actor is not making films focused on contemporary issues. It’s not about highlighting burning topics; it’s about telling the stories of people and their lives. The film isn’t made to earn praise or gain a good name. I’m proud to have worked on this project. Although the story is set in the 70s, if it still resonates with you, then it’s a reflection of the fact that these issues persist even today.”