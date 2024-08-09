As Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya get engaged in Hyderabad, sources say couple likely to tie the knot by December-end

Naga Chaitanya with Sobhita Dhulipala. Pic/X

It was an intimate and beautiful ceremony, the kind Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding planner character from Made in Heaven would approve. Yesterday, the actor and Naga Chaitanya got engaged, in the presence of family and close friends, at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad. Chaitanya’s superstar-father Nagarjuna shared the joyous news on X, warmly welcoming Dhulipala into the family.



An insider tells mid-day that the couple began dating around May 2022, when they brought in Dhulipala’s birthday together. Since then, the two were inseparable, often spotted together in Hyderabad and on vacations abroad. Their relationship, although a constant subject of speculation among fans, remained mostly private. Apparently, during their Bali vacation last December, the duo talked marriage. The source says, “They zeroed in on August 8, 2024, for their engagement because of its unique significance, owing to the triple eight in the date. They both believe in numerology and this date symbolises infinity, balance and prosperity. They felt it would mark an auspicious beginning for their journey together.”

We hear the families are looking at prospective wedding dates. Another insider suggests that the couple is considering a December wedding. “The dates could be between December 17 and 29. But it is too early to pencil in, considering both Sobhita and Naga have busy schedules till the year-end. They will finalise the date in the coming months.” Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha and the two parted ways in October 2021.