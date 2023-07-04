Mahesh Babu is ecstatic as his daughter makes it to New York Times Square

Mahesh Babu, the celebrated actor, has captured the hearts of millions with his dashing looks, exceptional acting skills, and captivating presence. However, it is not just his on-screen persona that resonates with fans; his personal life also holds a special place in the hearts of his admirers.

Mahesh Babu, the celebrated actor, has captured the hearts of millions with his dashing looks, exceptional acting skills, and captivating presence. However, it is not just his on-screen persona that resonates with fans; his personal life also holds a special place in the hearts of his admirers. Mahesh often treats his fans to glimpses of his off-set moments and family life, leaving them enamored by his genuine and down-to-earth demeanor.

For those who ardently follow Mahesh Babu, his wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, are no strangers to their adorable daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. The actor's dedication to his family is evident in the way he supports them. Recently, Sitara shared a post on her social media, expressing her excitement about seeing their family picture displayed in the iconic Times Square. Overwhelmed with joy, she wrote, "TIME SQUAREEE!! Oh my god screamed, cried, and shouted, I couldn't be any happier."

Mahesh Babu, filled with pride and joy, shared his daughter's picture with an accompanying caption that exuded love and support. He wrote, "Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my firecracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!"

Aside from his role as a devoted family man, Mahesh Babu has an exciting project in the works titled 'Guntur Kaaram.' The upcoming Telugu-language action drama film is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S. Radha Krishna. Alongside Mahesh Babu, the film features talented actors such as Sreelala, Trisha Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.

At just 11 years old, Sitara Ghattamaneni has amassed a considerable following, with over 1.2 million fans on Instagram. Known for her versatile talents, Sitara has showcased her vocal skills by lending her voice to the character of baby Elsa in the Tamil dubbed version of 'Frozen 2'. She often delights her followers with videos of her dancing to popular songs like 'Saranga Dariya' and 'Nagada Sang Dhol', showcasing her incredible talent and passion for the arts.