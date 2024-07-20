Sitara Ghattamaneni has garnered a huge fan base on social media, boasting over 2 million followers on Instagram alone

Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara, Mahesh Babu Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar wish daughter Sitara on her birthday with heartfelt posts x 00:00

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni turned 12 on July 20. The superstar and his wife took to Instagram and shared heartfelt posts for their baby girl on her birthday.

Mahesh shared a golden hour selfie of Sitara and wrote, “Happy 12 my little one! @sitaraghattamaneni Have the best day ever. May all that you wish for be yours! Shine bright, like the star you are. Love you, more and more..Happy birthday, sunshine.”

On the other hand, Namrata posted a video featuring a montage of Sitara when she was a little kid. She wrote in the caption, Happy Birthday to my favourite little travel companion…Different countries, countless memories, you’ve always been my little guide. Making every journey special. Celebrating these moments and memories. I can see what an incredible little girl you are growing into. I Love you my sweetheart always! and forever. Happy 12 my little one.”

Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married on February 10, 2005. They have a son Gautam as well.

Back in 2023, Sitara made her debut on Times Square Billboard. Sitara was the brand ambassador for the renowned jewellery brand PWJ Jewels and the company introduced a specific jewellery line with her name on it. She became the youngest star kid to feature in Times Square.

Sitara Ghattamaneni has garnered a huge fan base on social media, boasting over 2 million followers on Instagram alone. Sitara has also featured alongside her father, Mahesh Babu in the dance video, Penny Song. She even gave the voice-over to baby Elsa in the Telugu version of the film, 'Frozen 2'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the commercial entertainer "Guntur Kaaram," directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film featured a stellar cast including Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

On his upcoming projects, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his role in SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. Recently, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie.