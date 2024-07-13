Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Mahesh Babu Nayanthara pose with MS Dhoni at Ambani wedding

Updated on: 13 July,2024 10:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Several celebrities came under the same roof to celebrate the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

MS Dhoni with Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara and Vignesh

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields. Many high-profile celebrities from the fields of politics, sports and cinema came together under one roof. As the guests celebrated the newlyweds there were also several aww-worthy moments of admiration. 


Mahesh Babu, a superstar of Telugu cinema had his fan moment when he met former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni. He clicked a picture with the celebrated cricketer and also posted it on social media. "With the legend," captioned the post Mahesh Babu.  The Telugu superstar attended the event with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara. 


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)


Apart from Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan also posed for a happy picture with Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. Vignesh shared the picture on social media. 

Sharing the pictures, Vignesh wrote, "The Biggest frame inside my house. The sweeetest @sakshisingh_r mam, our azhagan @mahi7781 MSDhoni wit my azhagi @nayanthara"

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

About the wedding:

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others. The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

For the day 2 festivity of Shubh Ashirvad, PM Narendra Modi made his presence felt. Apart from him, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Dy CM Pawan Kalyan also graced the event on Saturday at Jio World Convention Centre. Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh and many other celebrities were seen attending Shubh Ashirvad ceremony of the couple. 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

