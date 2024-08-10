The makers of Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan have cancelled promotional events in Kerala owing to the tragedy in Wayanad. They have decided to instead donate the cost of the event for the victims

Vikram in Thangalaan

The trailer and songs of ‘Thangalaan’ have indeed given a glimpse of the enthralling world that the film is set to bring to the big screens. The makers are traveling across cities on a promotional tour for the film. However, the team has cancelled the promotional event in Kerala to extend their support to the people of Wayanad, who have suffered from the devastating landslide in the area. The team decided to donate the cost of the promotional events to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Taking to their social media, the makers of Thangalaan shared a poster announcing their support for the people of Wayanad. They captioned it:

"Standing with the people of Wayanad. Thangalaan movie Kerala promotion program cancelled. The cost of the promotion program will be given to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund."

‘Thangalaan’ is going to be yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It is a real story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when KGF was discovered by the British who exploited and looted it for their own purpose. The film is going to take ahead the spree of the South industry of bringing unique concepts to the audience. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

Chiyaan Vikram reflected on his experience, describing ‘Thangalaan’ as the most challenging project of his career. Vikram said, “I’ve played many unique roles in films like Anniyan and Pithamagan, but Thangalaan is a standout. This is the most difficult film of my career. We encountered numerous challenges in every scene, including injuries during the shoot. Even the romantic scenes were tough.”

He went on to explain, "The real challenge was portraying characters from the British colonial era and indigenous tribes—people we didn’t fully understand. We had to embody them, not just act like them. It felt like we were transported back a century."

To fully prepare for the character, Vikram underwent six months of intense training and significantly reduced his weight. He mentioned that the psychological demands of the role were even more taxing than the physical transformation, with daily filming requiring four to five hours of makeup.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.