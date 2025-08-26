Breaking News
Malavika Mohanan spills the beans on working with Mohanlal, Sathiyan Anthikad in Hridayapoorvam: 'Owe destiny one for this!'

Updated on: 26 August,2025 11:33 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who will next be seen in Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathiyan Anthikad, starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, says she still can't believe that she got to work with two legends of Malayalam cinema

Picture Courtesy/Malavika Mohanan's Instagram account

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who still can't believe that she got to work with two legends of Malayalam cinema -- director Sathiyan Anthikad and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, in 'Hridayapoorvam', has now said that she owes destiny one for presenting her with such an opportunity.

Malavika, who took to Instagram to post pictures of herself with the two iconic professionals on the sets of the film, wrote, "Still pinching myself that I got to work with these 2 absolute legends! How larger than life they both are and yet so warm, sensitive and an absolute dream duo to work with. Will always owe destiny one for this one. ‘Hridayapoorvam’ is releasing in four days and happy to report that butterflies in the tummy have gotten activated full scale. See you all on 28th August 2025!"



 
 
 
 
 
It may be recalled that the Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a clean 'U' certificate.

The film has triggered huge expectations and a teaser that the makers released recently has only added to the excitement.

The hilarious teaser begins with Mohanlal's funny conversation with a non-Malayali fan of actor Fahadh Faasil. The conversation begins with the young man asking Mohanlal where he is from. "Kerala," says Mohanlal, to which the man replies,"Oh Nice!"

He then turns around to take a small amount of what seems to be prasadam and offers it to Mohanlal, even as he says, "I love Malayalam film industry. Very sensible! But my girlfriend, she's totally Bollywood style." The man goes on to point to the pooja he has performed and says, "I'm doing this just for her. But I love Fafa man."

Mohanlal, who is clueless about Fafa, asks "Fafa?" The man explains Fafa stands for Fahadh Faasil. "Aavesham, Kumbalangi Nights. What a performance! Eyes, drama, fantastic!," he offers to generously enlighten Mohanlal.

Mohanlal then gently points out that there are also good senior actors in Malayalam.

To this, the man says,"No,no! Only Fafa!" Mohanlal repeats "Only Fafa?" When he says yes, Mohanlal gives back the prasadam and walks away, even as we are presented a bouquet of scenes that show that the film will have no dearth of humour.

One of Malayalam cinema’s iconic directors, Sathyan Anthikad, known for his heartwarming dramas, has directed this film. Anthikad’s collaboration with Mohanlal has delivered timeless classics and therefore expectations from this film too are huge.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film will also feature actors Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique, Nishan, Baburaj, Lalu Alex and Janardhanan among others.

On the technical front, the film's story is by Akhil Sathyan and its screenplay and dialogues are by Sonu TP. Cinematography for the film is by Anu Moothedath and music is by Tamil film music director Justin Prabhakaran.

The film, which is being produced by well known producer Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, is slated to hit screens on August 28 this year.

