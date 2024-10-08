She also penned a long note in the caption, and shared what shooting for challenging sequences looks like

Picture Courtesy/Malavika Mohanan's Instagram account

Listen to this article Malavika Mohanan shares a glimpse of her prep for Sardar 2 x 00:00

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who was recently seen in ‘Thangalaan’ and ‘Yudhra’, is currently in the midst of shooting for ‘Sardar 2’. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and gave a peek into her preparations for her part in the film.

She shared two pictures on her Instagram handle which shows a harness strapped to her body for the action sequences. In her post, Malavika gives a glimpse into the physical and mental challenges of performing high-stakes stunts, wearing intensive stunt gear. From mastering rope work to executing high kicks while suspended in the air, she’s pushing her limits and honing her skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

She wrote, “Shot some really challenging stunt sequences for Sardar 2 and thought I’d show you guys what the harness we wear inside our costume looks like. These are meant to hold us on the ropes when we jump off a height/float in the air or get lifted up to do a really high kick. I used to find rope work so tricky and tough the first few times I had to do it for some sequences in ‘Thangalaan’, but now with practice, even though some sequences it can get nerve wrecking(I had to jump off a 100 metre height recently which wasn’t so much fun)”.

She further mentioned, “I’ve got the hang of it for the most part and it’s such an adrenaline rush and so gratifying when you get the technicality & the shot right. Why should boys have all the fun, no?".

In ‘Sardar 2’, Malavika joins the cast in a new and undisclosed role, adding an intriguing layer to the film. While details of her character are still under wraps, her involvement has certainly piqued the interest of fans, who are eager to see how she will complement Karthi’s dual roles as Agent Chandra Bose ‘Sardar’ and Inspector Vijay Prakash. The film is slated for release in 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever