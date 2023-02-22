Malayalam actress and TV host Subi Suresh passes away at 41

The actress hit the screen as a mimicry artiste - a rarity among females - and then became a busy TV serial actress. Soon her popularity increased and was known for her charming and pleasing character

Subi Suresh

Subi Suresh, one of the most popular faces on television, a famous anchor and film actress passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital here, according to industry sources. She had been ailing with liver complications for a while. The 41-year-old actress was single.

Subi hit the screen as a mimicry artiste - a rarity among females - and then became a busy TV serial actress. Soon her popularity increased and was known for her charming and pleasing character.

Tiny Tom, another popular actor, said things were moving fast to do a liver transplant surgery and the work for it was going on when she breathed her last.

The TV and film industry is in a state of shock as many of them expressed surprise learning of her ailment.

"I never knew at all that she was carrying this disease and am now told that things turned from bad to worse in just two weeks. She was a bubbly personality and was known for her spontaneity. A great personality has now gone," said comedian Harisree Ashokan talking about Subi Suresh.

“She was not well for the last 15 days. We had tried to get a donor but it did not happen. She was that lone woman warrior in the comedy field. She struggled for 20 years to take care of her family,” comedian and actor Ramesh Pisharody told Asianet News.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled Subi Suresh's death. “Subi entered the art scene through the Cochin Kala Bhavan and won a place in the hearts of the Malayalees through reality shows and comedy programs. A promising artist has been lost through the demise of Subi,” the CM said.

Soon after the news was out, fans of the actress expressed shock at the untimely demise. The actress was active on Facebook till the very last and was seen adding posts on her page. After her demise, an admin posted,“Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end. See you all again... Thanks.”

(With inputs from IANS)